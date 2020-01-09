During the first sitting of the Nevis Island Administration’s Cabinet Wednesday, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, expressed sympathy on behalf of the Cabinet to Hon. Joseph Parry and his family for the loss of his wife, Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry, who passed away Monday.

“I also take the opportunity to express on behalf of the Cabinet my deepest condolences to him and his family because we have learnt just yesterday that his wife of long-standing has passed away, and so we would want to extend to Mr. Parry at the same time our deepest condolences, our empathy with him and his family in this very difficult time for them,” he said.

“I think we all knew Mrs. Parry well, and so we would want to extend to her family, as well, our deep condolences. To all the people of Rices and the people of Gingerland where she hails from, but also to say to Mr. Parry that our prayers, and I’m sure the prayers of all the people of Nevis will be with him and the family at this very difficult time.

“So, I wanted to use the occasion of this cabinet to start with those few words and to let Mr. Parry know that he is in our thoughts and in our prayers in this very difficult time.”

Mrs. Parry’s passing came within days of Mr. Parry serving official notice of his retirement from active politics and as a member of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly.