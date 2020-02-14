Preparation work on the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project is moving apace with 850 landscaping plants at varying stages of growth propagated at a nursery in Cades Bay to eventually be transported to the project site near Pinney’s Beach where construction is expected to soon commence.

His Excellency Tom Lee, the Republic of China (Taiwan) Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, visited the facility Thursday for a guided tour to showcase work already done for the project. He was joined by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture; and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development.

“Our President Tsai came to Nevis last year in July when she did the ground-breaking for the Pinney’s Beach Park. A lot of Nevisians may be wondering what happened, why there is no construction and there are no workers and there is no fencing,” Ambassador Lee said.“Actually, we have done a lot of preparation work that’s why we are here to see the nursery, and all the flowers and all the plants you see will be moved to Pinney’s Beach Park when the construction starts, and I just want to use the occasion to make sure that our embassy will continue to work with the NIA [Nevis Island Administration], and the project will continue proceeding very well for the benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Mr. Brantley noted that the recreational park project, which is being executed on Nevis, is an important collaboration between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

“This is one of the deliverables from the Nevis Island government, something we think we can be proud of, something that we feel will be a lasting bond, an indication and monument to the friendship that we have enjoyed between our two peoples, and so Ambassador Lee I want to thank you,” he said.“I am happy to see the progress that we are making on this particular project, and my colleagues have come with me to show their thanks and appreciation.”

Mr. Vincent Lai, Consultant at the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis, led the tour. He explained the nursery would provide all the plants needed for the project, however, the facility will later be handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture for continued plant propagation to satisfy the use of the NIA and the people of Nevis.

Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen’s official state visit to St. Kitts and Nevis in 2019 was a historical one because she was the first president from her country to visit the island. The project is being funded jointly by the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the NIA, and development will be spearheaded by the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Mr. Lai, who also spearheaded the development of the Eco Park in St. Kitts.

On completion, the park will be a public space designed to be multifunctional and sustainable. It will incorporate disaster prevention and eco-design. The facility will also be suitable for community participation and empowerment, and capacity building.