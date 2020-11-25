CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration is urging the public to remain vigilant as St. Kitts and Nevis records three imported cases of COVID-19 within the past few days.

The three new active cases brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Federation to 22: 16 on St. Kitts and six on Nevis.

“I commend our health professionals and urge our people to continue to be vigilant and to adhere to all protocols as we fight this pandemic together,” said Hon. Brantley.

Commenting on the November 24 announcement by Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis, of the two most recent positive lab results, the Premier said authorities always expected there to be additional cases of COVID-19 detected after the country re-opened its borders to commercial travel.

Brantley commended authorities charged with the management of the novel coronavirus for their comprehensive due diligence.

“Thankfully our health protocols have been robust enough to detect and isolate cases and pursue effective contact tracing. All cases thus far are imported cases and there is still no community spread in our country,” said Brantley.

Dr. Laws said that the two persons who tested positive are returning nationals who arrived in St. Kitts from the United States via commercial flight on November 21. She said the laboratory results were received on November 23, and contact tracing has already begun.

Dr. Laws confirmed that the two persons along with the other passengers aboard that flight were transported directly into quarantine upon arrival, and have been confined to their hotel rooms for the full 14-day period.

Dr. Laws pointed out that the detection of these recently imported cases are indicative that the COVID-19 travel protocols and health screening system that are in place are working.

Dr. Laws reminded people interested in travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis that they must submit a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from an accredited laboratory. COVID-19 PCR home tests and Real Time PCR tests will not be accepted.

She cautioned the general public to adhere to the established prevention and control measures for COVID-19, including the wearing of face masks when in public spaces, practising proper hand hygiene, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and avoiding crowds and events with significant numbers of people.