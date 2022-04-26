Premier Brantley’s Monthly Press Conference Postponed

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 25, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) concerning the postponement of Premier Brantley’s monthly press conference.

The Office of the Premier wishes to advise that due to the present period of mourning for the passing of the former Premier of Nevis, His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory, and his upcoming State Funeral, the Premier’s monthly press conference that was scheduled for Thursday April 28, 2022 has been postponed.