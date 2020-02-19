Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his monthly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m at Cabinet Room on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate to provide an update on matters of national interest.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on THG Network, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Kyss FM 102.5 and Freedom FM.