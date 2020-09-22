CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The Nevis Island Administration is waiting for the go-ahead from the Public Service Commission to implement salary adjustments for nurses on the island, according to Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance.

The Premier, who is also the Minister of Health, gave an update on the ongoing process of regularizing the nurses’ salaries in response to a question during his monthly press conference on September 22 at Pinney’s Estate.

“We have promised an increase to our nurses,” said Hon. Brantley. “All that needed to be done on our part has been done. The only thing that now needs to happen now is that the Public Service Commission has to sign off on our recommendations.

“The Public Service Commission meets once each month and it is a very involved process,” said Brantley.

The topic will go before the Public Service Commission for final consideration at its monthly September meeting.

“After that is done, the pay will be retroactive to June 1, so the nurses are not going to lose out,” said Brantley. “That is what we committed to and that is what we’ll honour. We hope that by next month we will have it all sorted and the nurses will be the beneficiaries of this long-promised increase.”

Previously, Brantley explained there had been some compensation disparities about the qualifications nurses held – years of service versus formal education. Retired nurses had to be brought back into the workforce to help alleviate the shortage of nurses on Nevis.

The Premier thanked frontline workers, including nurses, for their national contribution, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Frontline workers have hard, long hours, deserving of every penny that they earn,” concluded Brantley. “They are not generally highly paid. “I pay homage and salute them.”