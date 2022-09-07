Premier’s Ministry Issues Public Invitation for Federation’s 39th Independence Celebrations

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 06, 2022) — The following are two public notices from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the 39th Anniversary of Independence celebrations of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

Public invitation:

The Premier’s Ministry cordially invites the general public to the Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony to commemorate the Thirty-ninth (39th) Anniversary of Independence of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

The Parade and Awards Ceremony will be held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Practice schedule for interested groups and clubs:

All groups and clubs interested in participating in the Ceremonial Parade to mark the 39th Anniversary of Independence are asked to be present and punctual for the practice sessions listed below.

These sessions will take place on the grounds of the Elquemedo T. Willett Park on Monday, September 12, 2022; and Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4 p.m.