BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, was today updated on the preparations for Friday’s handing over ceremony where he will assume the chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

Thursday morning’s update was provided by Central Bank Governor Timothy Antoine during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office.

Tomorrow’s Handing Over ceremony will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page from 9:00 a.m.

“I think preparations are well advanced,” said Governor Antoine. “Certainly, for the handover, all members have confirmed their participation. They are looking forward to the assumption of Chairmanship of Prime Minister Harris.”

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures put in place by the various member states, handing over of the Monetary Council’s Chairmanship will be done via a virtual ceremony.

“Obviously we would love to be meeting face to face because we are a community – it’s camaraderie, it’s solidarity – but that is not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Antoine. “But having said that, we have become quite adept at meeting virtually and doing videoconferencing. We were videoconferencing even before the pandemic. Normally with a handover it’s always in the country that is taking over the chairmanship, so it will be different but nonetheless I think very meaningful and I sense a strong solidarity among our members in this very challenging period.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s changeover, Dr. Harris said he welcomes the opportunity to serve the sub-region in this capacity. He said he looks forward to the task of leading the august body, even during these times of great challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Harris will succeed Outgoing Chairman, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Council Member for Grenada.

Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.