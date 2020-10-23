CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Preparatory work at the Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis will be completed in time for the reopening of the country’s borders to international travellers on October 31.

Commenting on the work in progress at the airport, Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism and Senior Minister of Health, said “It demonstrates the Nevis Island Administration’s resolve to do whatever is necessary to ensure as much as possible that Nevis remains a safe destination for visitors and residents.”

On October 23, during a tour of the work being conducted at the airport by Operations Manager Micahail Manners, he explained that in accordance with new COVID-19 sanitation and hygiene guidelines, counters in both the departure and arrival halls have been outfitted with sneeze guards, and a health desk has been built at the entrance to the airport.

“We’ve made significant improvements at the Vance W. Amory International Airport and across all ports,” said Manners. “The first will be the introduction of a health desk. It will have temperature checks, name taking, hand sanitizer station and wash station. Upon entering the facility passengers have to go through this area to receive a wrist band that will allow you to move around the facility.

“The check-in area has been decked out with additional stations, markers on the floors to indicate where you should stand. Our desks have been resurfaced with Formica, and Plexiglas sneeze guards have been built at all seven counters.”

Manners noted that all airline and immigration agents and security personnel will wear personal protective equipment (PPE). All counters will have sanitizer stations and COVID-19 HAZMAT trash bins for disposal of the PPE.

“After completing the health check and check-in procedure passengers will go the Immigration and Security areas. These areas have also been enhanced; counters have been redone. There is protective gear in place to protect travellers and security…

“We’re encouraging travellers to come an additional hour earlier to complete the health check process,” said Manners. “This will allow for a free flow and no congestion.”

One of the major enhancements to the airport facility is the construction of a health screening facility located immediately east of the Arrival Hall. When completed, it will house a waiting room, a laboratory, donning and doffing area, health offices, and restroom facilities.

Manners noted that baggage will be handled differently. All incoming and outgoing luggage will go through a fogging disinfection process at the departure and arrival baggage carousels.