President Joe Biden Will Not Be On The Democratic Primary Ballot In New Hampshire

- Advertisement -

Democatic voters in the U.S. state of New Hampshire will go to the polls to cast their vote in the primary election today, Jan. 23, but they won’t see President Joe Biden’s name on that ballot.

Although New Hampshire has historically been the first state to hold a Presidential primary, the Democratic National Convention changed the rules so South Carolina would be the first state to hold a primary. However, New Hampshire officials chose not to follow the new calendar and planned for the primary to be the first in the nation anyway.

The Democratic National Convention has taken away the delegates that would be awarded to the winners of the race. This year’s New Hampshire Democratic primary will not necessarily help the winning candidate propel themself to the Democratic nomination for President, but it can give the winner some much-needed momentum and show voters in other states that they are capable of winning an election before its their turn to go to the ballot.

In 2020, Biden finished fifth in New Hampshire’s primary, but went on to get more than 48 percent to win the South Carolina primary. By placing South Carolina as the first primary on the election calendar, it could have helped Biden get an early victory. This year, the Democratic primary for South Carolina will be held on Feb. 3.

Democrats still hope Biden has a good showing in New Hampshire. They have been encouraging voters to write-in Biden’s name on the ballot.

I