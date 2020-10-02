WASHINGTON — US President Donald J. Trump Tweeted last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump received positive test results last night for COVID-19. He and his aides had recently travelled on US One from his debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Doctors say the president is not exhibiting any symptoms yet. Hope Hicks, a top White House aide, tested positive for the virus last week and flew with the president during the Presidential Debate and during frequent press meetings last week.

None of the other aides who associate with the president have been tested at this point, but they plan to be tested soon.