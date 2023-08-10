Presidential Candidate In Ecuador Shot To Death By Gangsters.

Fernando Villavicencio, who was running for President in the upcoming election in Ecuador was assassinated at a campaign rally in Quito Wednesday in an escalation of violence and crime in the South American democracy.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso promised that the killing would not go unpunished, saying that “organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them.” Lasso announced a state of emergency for 60 days, an immediate mobilization of the armed forces across the country and three days of national mourning.

The election, scheduled for August 20, will go ahead as planned, the Electoral Council President Diana Atamaint said Thursday.

Opinion polls had put the deceased politician, who was also a journalist, in the middle of the pack of the eight candidates, far behind the frontrunner Luisa González.

A legislator in the National Assembly, Villavicencio had been outspoken about corruption and the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country, telling CNN En Español Conclusiones in May that Ecuador had become a “narco state” as he proposed to lead a fight against what he called the “political mafia.”