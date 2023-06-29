“Presumed Human Remains” from Titan Submersible Will Be Examined in US.

By Editor-June 29th, 2023.

The Coast Guard has received debris and evidence collected from the seafloor, close to the wreckage of the Titanic, at the site of the TITAN submersible when the M/V HORIZON ARCTIC arrived in St. John’s Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.

Although it was unexpected, presumed human remains have been found within the wreckage of the Titan submersible, the US Coast Guard says.