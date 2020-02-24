Minister of Agriculture and Community Development et al., and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, shared at a town hall meeting on Feb. 20that the Cayon Primary School as well as the Dean Glasford Primary School in St. Peter’s were outfitted with brand new computers in 2019.

The Cayon Primary School was equipped with 24 computers late last year, while a new computer lab was established with 15 computers at the Dean Glasford Primary School in the first half of 2019.

“The children go and use the technology and understand how to develop themselves for the 21st Century because technology is what is driving the development around the world,” Minister Hamilton told the audience at the Cayon Community Centre.

Principal Valencia Syder noted that the computers have made a positive difference in the learning environment at St. Peter’s. Each class, starting at kindergarten, is taught basic computer operations. Teachers also integrate technology into their classes making use of the smartboard, smart television and portable Bluetooth speaker at the school.

The computers were provided through a collaborative project between the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and the Ministry of Education.