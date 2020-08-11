BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — There have been several changes in the assignments of permanent secretaries within the civil service since the swearing-in of the new government on June 14.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, informed the general public of the changes during his Aug. 11 monthly press conference.

The Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources et al is Ron Dublin-Collins; Daryl Lloyd serves as the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure; the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives is Sharon Rattan; and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Settlement is Brenda Boncamper.

Mrs. Jasmine Weekes is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Labour.