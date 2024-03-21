Prime Minister Conducts Walkthrough Of Mary Charles Hospital Following Successful Completion Of Remedial Work

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said the completion of remedial work at the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux is a reflection of the Government’s commitment to ensuring the effective and efficient delivery of healthcare services to all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed this view following a walkthrough of the health institution on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

“We have recently done a number of things to improve healthcare delivery to the people of this area and the environs,” Dr. Drew said. “We have resolved a longstanding water issue, a longstanding issue with the toilets in the hospital, we have also addressed the leaking issues here and we have also done some work on the ground.”

As part of his walkthrough, Prime Minister Dr. Drew visited the renovated pharmacy at the hospital that was reopened on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to fully serve the people of Molineux and surrounding communities. The pharmacy was closed in mid 2023 to correct several issues.

The pharmacy is now led by experienced Pharmacist, Bryann Tillette from Belize and will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I want to welcome you to St. Kitts and Nevis and thank you for coming, partnering with us and joining our staff to make sure that our people can get the service in terms of pharmacy here as they are accustomed to,” Dr. Drew said to Ms. Tillette.

With regards to future plans for the Mary Charles Hospital, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the aim is to increase the medical staff on duty at the facility to improve upon the services available there.

Dr. Drew expressed his satisfaction with the significant improvements at the hospital, noting that his government “will continue to work on getting the health facility accredited, which means better healthcare delivery for all of our people here in St. Kitts and the Federation as a whole.”