BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Warm congratulations have been extended to the Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan), by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, on the occasion of its 109th National Day that will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10.

October 10, or as it is more commonly known “double ten,” is a holiday in Taiwan commemorating the start of the 1911 Wuchang Uprising in China, which marked the end of the Qing Dynasty, leading to the founding of the Republic of China on January 1, 1912.

In a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Harris wrote, “On this auspicious occasion, we wish to solemnly reaffirm our commitment to the strengthening of the deep bonds of friendship that we have maintained over these past decades.”

“Our shared values and mutual respect have been the guidepost for our long standing relations which are cherished by our peoples and we laud the outstanding achievements and accomplishments made by the Republic of China (Taiwan), particularly at this difficult time in the history of mankind,” he added.

Prime Minister Harris indicated that the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis value its treasured friendship and wish for the continued peace and prosperity for the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).