Prime Minister Dr. Drew And Delegation Arrive Safely In Taiwan; Addresses Media On Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Taipei, Taiwan – Upon his arrival at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, on the morning of Saturday, June 22, 2024, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a heartfelt address, emphasising the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

“I take this opportunity to convey the warmest greetings from the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, your steadfast friends and partners in international development,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Drew, while expressing his gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their warm hospitality and meticulous arrangements.. “Your gracious welcome and unwavering support are deeply appreciated,” he added.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew highlighted the strong and fruitful diplomatic relations that have existed between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan since the twin-island Federation’s Independence in 1983.

“Today, we stand on a solid foundation of diplomatic engagement, which has resulted in practical and tangible solutions to many of the challenges we face as one of the smallest nations in the world,” he noted.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for Taiwan, particularly in advocating for its increased inclusion in international fora.

“We firmly believe that Taiwan has much to contribute in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues, be they related to healthcare, economics, agriculture, industry, culture, or overall development,” he emphasised.

Prime Minister Drew touched on the remarkable progress and innovations achieved by Taiwan since his previous visit in 2022, highlighting the commitment to deepening collaboration and learning from Taiwan’s rich experience in building a resilient and dynamic economy.

The delegation led by Prime Minister Drew includes Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; Dr. Frank Laws, Special Envoy for Healthcare and Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Sherema Matthew. The primary goal of this visit is to explore new avenues for cooperation and to exchange ideas on development strategies that can benefit both nations.

Prime Minister Drew expressed his enthusiasm for the discussions and engagements planned during the visit, emphasising the importance of the events and the warm reception received. He conveyed anticipation for productive interactions and significant outcomes throughout the stay.

The state visit, which runs from June 20-27, 2024, aims to bolster bilateral ties and explore new avenues of cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.