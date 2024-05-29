Prime Minister Dr. Drew And Senior Minister Dr. Douglas Hold Bilateral Talks With Special Envoy To UAE’s Foreign Minister

- Advertisement -

St. Johns, Antigua – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, held bilateral talks with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States. The discussions focused on critical issues such as water, sargassum, energy, and financing opportunities.

During the meeting, Mr. Shehadeh discussed the prospects of engaging with partners to assist St. Kitts and Nevis in addressing its water shortage issues. One proposed solution was the construction of additional desalination plants.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasised the urgency of addressing water and energy concerns.

“Water and energy are pivotal to the sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are committed to exploring innovative solutions and partnerships that will ensure a reliable supply of clean water and sustainable energy for our citizens,” he stated.

The issue of sargassum seaweed was also high on the agenda. Prime Minister Dr. Drew remarked, “Everyone is approaching the issue and looking for ways to deal with it as it is becoming a serious problem.”

Senior Minister Douglas touched on the topic of investments and other opportunities in his role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investments.

“We are actively seeking investment opportunities that align with our national priorities. Collaborating with international partners like the UAE can bring significant benefits to our economy and our people,” Dr. Douglas said.

The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), being held in Antigua from May 27 to 29.