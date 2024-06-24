Prime Minister Dr. Drew And Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Discuss Collaborative Advancements In Healthcare, Renewable Energy And Technology

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation met with H.E. Dr. Chia-lung Lin, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan), to discuss various areas of collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) at a meeting on June 24, 2024.

The discussions covered several critical topics, including the development of the smart hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis, and Taiwan’s capacity to provide AI development opportunities. They also explored opportunities for nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the potential for ICT integration in healthcare. Prime Minister Drew emphasized that this initiative could become a flagship system in the Caribbean, benefiting the region tremendously.

“Taiwan has contributed significantly to technological advancement in the Caribbean,” stated Prime Minister Drew. “With the development of our Health City, we envision incorporating elements from Taiwan to signify their mark on the project and their continued support for our healthcare sector.”

Minister Lin expressed Taiwan’s commitment to continuing discussions on how best to assist St. Kitts and Nevis in strengthening its health sector and improving the quality of services. The conversation also touched on the digital identification card project currently being explored in the Federation, with Taiwan playing a pivotal role. This project aims to create a one-service center through collaboration with various ministries to gather necessary data.

Additionally, both parties discussed specialized training in Taiwan that would benefit citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis as well as the Taiwanese community. The potential for renewable energy exploration was also highlighted, along with the importance of digital transformation.

Minister Lin pledged Taiwan’s commitment to helping St. Kitts and Nevis enhance its digital transformation systems. The focus on energy and healthcare is expected to bring significant changes to the federation.

Prime Minister Drew concluded, “Energy and healthcare improvements, supported by Taiwan’s technological expertise, will significantly transform St. Kitts and Nevis, bringing long-term benefits to our people.”

Following the meeting, a dinner was held in honour of Prime Minister Drew and Madam Diani Prince-Drew.