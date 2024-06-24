Prime Minister Dr. Drew Engages With Members Of The Local Media In Taiwan

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – During his state visit to Taiwan, Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, used the opportunity to engage with members of the local media. This visit marks a significant diplomatic mission following the swearing-in of the Republic of China’s (ROC) new president.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, accompanied by a distinguished delegation, addressed various topics during an in-depth media interview. The discussions covered a broad range of issues, including United Nations relations with Taiwan, St. Kitts and Nevis’ advocacy for Taiwan’s inclusion in international forums, cybersecurity, regional security, climate change, and new areas of cooperation such as digital transformation and energy, as well as trade and development.

Dr. Drew emphasised the robust relationship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the shared values and mutual respect that form the foundation of their partnership.

“The strong relationship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be strengthened by our shared values and common goals,” stated Prime Minister Drew. “We believe in democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Our nations have always supported each other in international arenas and have worked together to tackle global challenges. This visit reaffirms our commitment to deepen our cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, technology, and education, ensuring that our bond grows even stronger for the benefit of our peoples.”

In addition, Prime Minister Drew discussed St. Kitts and Nevis’ vision of transforming into a sustainable island state, which serves as an accelerator for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is guided by seven key pillars.

When asked about his message to the Taiwanese community, Prime Minister Drew expressed profound appreciation for the enduring relationship between the two countries. He assured the audience that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis highly value this partnership and are committed to its continuity and growth.