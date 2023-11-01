Prime Minister Dr. Drew Expresses Solidarity, Support Following Fire At Four Seasons Resort In Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has expressed profound sadness and concern following a devastating fire at the iconic Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

The resort, known for its beauty and luxurious hospitality, holds a special place in the hearts of the people of the Caribbean and outside the Caribbean. The news of the fire has touched the nation deeply.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Drew spoke with the Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Mr. Billy Cueto, the General Manager of Four Seasons. He extended the full support and solidarity of the Government and People of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“I am relieved to inform you that there has been no loss of life in this incident, and for that, we can be grateful. The safety and well-being of the people at the resort are paramount, and I am heartened to hear that everyone is safe,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew

In conversation with Mr. Cueto, the Prime Minister was assured of the Four Seasons Resort’s resilience and determination to recover from this incident. Dr. Drew expressed his relief upon learning that only a portion of the resort sustained damage and praised the steadfast resilience demonstrated by the resort’s management.

He extended personal gratitude to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone who worked tirelessly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of all individuals at the resort.

“Your dedication is commendable, and we are grateful for your service,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Later today, (November 01), the Prime Minister will travel to Nevis to witness the extent of the damage firsthand and stand in solidarity with the people of Nevis during this challenging time.

He said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains steadfast in its support and commitment to the swift recovery and continued prosperity of Nevis and the Four Seasons Resort.