Prime Minister Dr. Drew Gives Update On Housing Developments

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The demolition of the apartment block on West Street, Newtown, is complete, and the land has been cleared of debris in preparation for the construction of a new modern apartment block.

The dwelling at East Street, Newtown, is also set to be demolished next week to be replaced by a modern residential structure for families. The demolition and construction work is part of the government’s strategy to meet the demand for affordable housing, as explained by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

At his monthly press conference with cabinet ministers on Tuesday, November 07, 2023, the prime minister also updated the public on the housing initiative undertaken by East Coast Housing Development Ltd.

“The model homes under the 2,400 plan have started, and therefore, we will be able to see them by December 2023,” Dr. Drew stated.

The climate-smart model homes are being constructed at Taylor’s East Housing Development and Conaree adjacent to the children’s play area.

These projects are a part of some 25 property construction currently being undertaken by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).