Prime Minister Dr. Drew Visits Carriacou Following Hurricane Beryl’s Devestation

St. George’s Grenada – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew arrived in Grenada on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to assess the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Beryl. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on the islands of Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, July 01, 2024, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

During his visit, Prime Minister Dr. Drew was joined by other Caribbean leaders, including Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia. The delegation undertook a comprehensive damage assessment tour to evaluate the impact on the affected communities and to coordinate regional support and relief efforts.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed his deep concern for the people of Grenada and the surrounding islands.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our region to natural disasters,” said Dr. Drew. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and those whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed. We are committed to providing immediate and sustained support to help rebuild and recover.”

The prime ministers met with the Honourable Dickon Mitchel, Prime Minister of Grenada to discuss the most urgent needs and the best ways to deliver assistance. Their visit underscored the importance of regional solidarity and cooperation in the face of such catastrophic events.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the governments of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and Saint Lucia mobilised resources to support Grenada’s recovery efforts. This collaborative approach, Dr. Drew said, aims to ensure that aid is delivered swiftly and effectively to those in need.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also highlighted the resilience and strength of the Grenadian people, commending their spirit of unity and determination in the face of adversity.

“Together, we will rebuild stronger and more resilient communities. The Caribbean stands united in support of Grenada during this challenging time,” he added.

Further updates on the assessment and relief efforts will be provided as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Drew continues to call for climate justice and for industrialised nations to cut their greenhouse gases emission which is vital to save our planet.