BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is seeing a renewed interest in people engaged in business activities, according to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“We want also our nationals to come forward and to take on the challenge, face the opportunities and seize the opportunities and engage in economic activity,” said Dr. Harris.

In January 2019 to December 2019, 658 business licenses were approved, making it the largest number of business licenses issued in any year in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Over the last couple of months from January to September so far, we have had just about 600 business licenses issued,” said Dr. Harris. “This is significant in the context of COVID 19 where in April of this year we had a mere eight applications versus in March we had about 70-plus applications for business licenses being approved.”

“We are seeing a rebound in the applications reaching close to 100 in May or June,” he said.

Even in the context of the COVID-19 virus, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis through the leadership of the Team-Unity administration is on target to surpass the successes of the historic number of applications for businesses set in 2019.