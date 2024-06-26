Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Explores Parntership Opportunities With China Engineering Consultants Inc.

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – During his official State Visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, visited China Engineering Consultants, Inc. (CECI) on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, for a series of strategic discussions.

The discussions with CECI focused on several critical sectors, including renewable energy, climate-smart healthcare, and the development of air and sea ports. The talks also explored broader infrastructure initiatives and potential collaborative projects to further enhance the partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and CECI.

Dr. Drew and his delegation were presented with an impressive video showcasing CECI’s extensive portfolio. The presentation highlighted the company’s expertise in road construction, hospital and bridge building, highway development, beach preservation, leisure area renovations, park construction, and mass rapid transit systems. Additionally, it emphasised CECI’s commitment to green energy buildings and its contributions to global healthcare advancements.

Shih Yi-fang, Chairman of the Board of CECI, warmly welcomed Dr. Drew and his delegation. He expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening the infrastructure sector in St. Kitts and Nevis and supporting the country’s immediate and future development needs.

“CECI is keen on supporting projects in countries that are allied nations with Taiwan, and St. Kitts and Nevis is one of them,” said Chairman Yi-fang.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew welcomed continued discussions, emphasising the importance of successful projects that would benefit St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Our discussions today have been incredibly fruitful. I am confident that our partnership with CECI will bring significant advancements to our nation’s infrastructure and public services,” stated Dr. Drew. “We look forward to collaborating on projects that will drive sustainable development and improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

CECI, established on November 22, 1969, has played a pivotal role in Taiwan’s infrastructure development. Over the years, the company has introduced foreign technology, established a robust foundation for domestic and global public works, and overcome significant challenges to become one of the world’s leading engineering consulting firms.