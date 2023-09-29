Prime Minister Drew and Minister Clarke Attend the Second Caribbean SIDS High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, September 29, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke are participating in the Second Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change. This significant event is being held in Grenada from Thursday, September 28th to Friday, September 29th.

Prime Minister Drew used this platform to present a compelling vision of Sustainable Island States (SIS) and its critical connection to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda and Climate Resilience, addressing the gathering of CARICOM Heads of Government.

In his address, Prime Minister Drew brought attention to the pressing water crisis experienced in Saint Kitts and Nevis, emphasizing its direct correlation with a changing climate. He stressed the importance of helping citizens comprehend the direct links between their current challenges and global climate change.

Prime Minister Drew specifically highlighted that SDG#6, Clean Water and Sanitation, is a focal point under the SIS Pillar of Water Security. He also conveyed that Saint Kitts and Nevis is at the forefront of the transformational charge, dedicated to safeguarding its people through this innovative agenda.

The two-day event encompasses various climate action themes, including:

Development, Prosperity, and Resilience: Recognizing the Limits of Adaptation and Mitigation in Climate-Vulnerable Regions (Loss and Damage). Transforming International Financial Architecture: Enabling Access to Blue and Green Finance and Promoting Regional Collaboration on Carbon Pricing Mechanisms. Impacts on and Opportunities in Biological Systems: Exploring Oceans and Forests in the Caribbean. Financing the Transition to Renewable Energy in the Caribbean: Harnessing the Potential of Wind, Solar, Geothermal, and Hydroelectricity. Accelerating E-Mobility: Reducing Costs, Emissions, and Developing a Reliable Electrified Transportation System. Building Stronger National Systems for Climate Transparency: Accessing Data and Information for Progress Tracking, Enhancing International Accountability, and Attracting Support.

Prime Minister Drew and Minister Clarke’s participation in this event underscores their commitment to addressing climate challenges and advancing sustainability goals, not only in their home country but throughout the Caribbean region. Their visionary leadership sets the stage for meaningful collaboration and action on the critical issues facing Small Island Developing States.