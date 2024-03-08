Prime Minister Drew and Minister of Sports Duggins Engage in Discussions with Cricket West Indies President

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Minister of Sports Hon. Samal Duggins, engaged in discussions with the President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow earlier today, March 6, 2024, at the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting centred on matters concerning cricket in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

President Shallow’s presence in the Federation coincides with the ongoing CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments. The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, hosted at three venues in St. Kitts – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex, will run from March 4 to 25. Meanwhile, the T20 Blaze promises five days of thrilling cricket entertainment for fans, scheduled from March 17 to 25 at Warner Park, featuring three matches daily starting at 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

“At the heart of our nation’s vision for youth empowerment and sporting excellence lies a profound commitment to sports development,” stated the Minister of Sports, Hon. Samal Duggins, while addressing President Shallow, underscoring the transformative potential of the industry in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“Sports development stands as a key aspect of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State agenda, offering invaluable avenues for our youth to progress in personal development, bolstering their self-esteem, fostering international exposure, and honing essential team-building skills among other essential life skills. With cricket being one of the leading sports in our region, the increasing opportunity within this sport holds immense promise for our young people. The introduction of these tournaments signals a gateway to deeper collaboration and partnership between CWI and Saint Kitts and Nevis”, Minister Duggins stated.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Drew highlighted the achievements of two outstanding young cricketers, Ms. Jahzara Claxton and Mr. Mikyle Louis.

“Jahzara has carved out a name for herself as a standout member of the Barbados Royals Women and the West Indies Female Under-19 cricket teams. Jahzara’s distinction as the first female from the Leeward Islands to earn selection to the West Indies Under-19 squad is a testament to her unwavering commitment and talent” said Dr. Drew.

Recently Prime Minister Drew appointed Ms. Claxton as the Youth Board Member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee, recognizing her positive influence beyond the cricket pitch, and providing her an opportunity to advocate for the well-being of the nation’s youth.

In speaking of Mikyle Louis, Prime Minister Drew lauded his recent debut in the West Indies Regional Cricket Championship at Warner Park, where he scored consecutive centuries on the second and third days of the tournament.

“Equally deserving of recognition is Mikyle Louis, a 23-year-old Kittitian cricketer whose recent debut in the West Indies Regional Cricket Championship at Warner Park left an indelible mark. Mikyle’s remarkable achievement of scoring consecutive centuries, with scores of 113 and 130 on the second and third days of the tournament, speaks to his skill, dedication, and determination. I applaud him wholeheartedly for his outstanding performance” the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Drew reiterated the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to investing in young people, recognizing sports as a vital aspect of this investment.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing their abilities for positive contributions to nation-building, pledging continued support and opportunities for their success.