Prime Minister Drew Continues to Urge Parents to Access the Children’s Medical Fund for Financial Assistance

Basseterre, St. Kitts And Nevis – The Federation’s Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew underscores the importance for parents across Saint Kitts and Nevis of the procedure to secure financial assistance from the Children’s Medical Fund.

The initiative, which offers financial assistance to disadvantaged families with children in need of medical treatment outside of the twin island Federation, was introduced by Dr. Drew when he assumed office in 2022.

During his attendance at the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Guyana, Dr. Drew received a telephone call from a concerned parent back home in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Reflecting on the urgency of the matter, he took to his official Facebook page to address the community.

“I just received a call from a parent seeking assistance for their child from the children’s medical fund,” Dr Drew posted on his Facebook page.

He added: “A gentle reminder that the program is open to all citizens, both in St. Kitts and Nevis. All that is needed is a referral from the doctor and you can contact my office [at Government Headquarters on Church Street].”

“We want to help as many of our children as possible, and a number of our beloved children have already benefitted and are thankfully alive today. No longer do parents have to depend on sponsor sheets [to raise funds] to determine if their child lives or dies,” affirmed the Saint Kitts and Nevis leader.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed his commitment to philanthropy, pledging a portion of his salary towards charitable causes for those in need.

“I will continue to donate a portion of my salary towards charitable causes for the benefit of those in need,” said Prime Minister Drew, who concluded his reminder with the hashtags “#OurChildrenMatter #CaringForYou.

For further inquiries or assistance regarding the Children’s Medical Fund, concerned individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at Government Headquarters on Church Street or the Ministry of Social Development.