Prime Minister Drew Extends Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on his Reelection

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew extends congratulations to Honourable Narendra Modi on his recent reelection as Prime Minister of the Republic of India for a third term and to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I extend my warmest congratulations to you on your remarkable achievement of being elected for a third term as Prime Minister of the Republic of India. May your leadership guide India with wisdom, compassion, and foresight, propelling the nation towards ever-greater heights of success and prosperity” Prime Minister Drew noted.

He further commended Prime Minister Modi’s party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for their achievement in securing the largest number of seats.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has enjoyed long-standing diplomatic relations with the Government of the Republic of India, which have been significantly bolstered by India’s promising engagement with CARICOM.

In emphasizing the importance of the diplomatic ties cultivated between both nations, Prime Minister Drew in his congratulatory letter highlighted the numerous areas of collaboration over the years across various spheres, including capacity building, education, diplomacy, agriculture, healthcare, and information technology.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis anticipates deepened collaborations with the Republic of India, fostering the ongoing fortification of their diplomatic bonds.