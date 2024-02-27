Prime Minister Drew holds dialogue with key officials from the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation on the sidelines of CARICOM Heads Conference

- Advertisement -

Georgetown, Guyana – On the sidelines of the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Guyana, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, alongside members of the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation, convened a significant dialogue with officials from the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation.

The Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation is a pivotal initiative to foster enhanced collaboration among Atlantic coastal countries to address shared challenges in maritime law enforcement and governance, promote sustainable ocean-based economies, and tackle climate and environmental issues.

Representing the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation were distinguished figures including Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, the inaugural Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation; Laura Lochman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources; and Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

The dialogue, which took place amidst a backdrop of pressing regional concerns, saw the participation of senior officials from the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation, including Head of Services, Thelma Richard, and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle.

Prime Minister Drew seized the opportunity to underscore several critical areas of interest, ranging from addressing the sargassum crisis to navigating complex maritime boundaries, safeguarding oceanic ecosystems, advancing renewable energy solutions, and confronting the challenges facing Haiti.

In emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts, Prime Minister Drew remarked, “This type of cooperation would be a vehicle to achieve what we have not been able to achieve before. We are ocean states, so that [partnership] is very important for us to prevent our seas from being exploited.”

He further articulated, “We are a tourist destination and sargassum is seriously affecting our beaches. We must look at ways to preserve and protect our oceans, particularly coral reefs. Another area of concern for us is our beachfront hotels. Due to climate change, we have lost a few of our beaches.”

Prime Minister Drew also outlined the collaborative renewable energy initiative scheduled to take place in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the significant benefits it will afford to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and neighbouring islands.

The engagement underscored the imperative of multilateral cooperation and proactive dialogue in confronting shared maritime and environmental challenges, underscoring a commitment to collective action and sustainable solutions.