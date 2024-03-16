Prime Minister Drew Pays Official Visit to Hyperbaric Chamber Facility for Health Advancements and Medical Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, embarked on his official visit to the hyperbaric chamber located at the Industrial Site, Basseterre, heralding a new era of healthcare advancement and potential for medical tourism in the nation.

Accompanied by Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, Austin Edinborough; Owner/Director of the Hyperbaric Chamber, Captain Ray Black; and CEO McClean Hobson, Prime Minister Drew explored the transformative capabilities of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This pioneering therapy involves breathing 100% pure oxygen within a pressurized hyperbaric chamber, offering a revolutionary approach to medical treatment.

As global demand for commercial diving escalates, establishing the CDA Technical Institute of the West Indies in Saint Kitts and Nevis in 2014 aimed to bridge this burgeoning industry’s skill gap. Headquartered in the United States of America, the institute is a premier offshore commercial diving facility, attracting trainees worldwide seeking employment opportunities in diverse sectors such as oil rigs, maritime industries, and commercial diving.

The institute had an inaugural intake of fifty (50) Nigerian trainees in 2016 who undertook rigorous training, including underwater welding and cutting, over a six-month period. Graduating with distinction, these trainees returned to Nigeria, where they now contribute significantly to the nation’s oilfields.

Despite challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute is poised to welcome a larger cohort of two hundred (200) Nigerian trainees in 2024. This expansion underscores the institute’s commitment to fostering talent and meeting industry demands in the realm of commercial diving.

Moreover, boasting the world’s largest collection of hyperbaric chambers, the institute endeavors to revolutionize healthcare in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Discussions were held on the potential of the institute collaborating closely with the government, with aims to leverage these chambers to address critical health issues, including diabetic complications such as poor circulation and ulcerated feet, alongside treating conditions like carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, gas gangrene, and radiation injury.