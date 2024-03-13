Prime Minister Drew to Attend 2024 Concordia Americas Summit, Spotlighting Regional Transformation

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Drew of Saint Kitts and Nevis is set to participate in the 2024 Concordia Americas Summit, scheduled from April 22nd to 23rd in Miami, Florida. This year’s summit, organized in collaboration with the University of Miami, stands as the premier nonpartisan, public-private sector forum across the Western Hemisphere, spotlighting an array of market-led solutions poised to revolutionize the region and bolster opportunities for advancement.

The Americas Summit will serve as a nexus for business executives and government leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States. Together, participants will forge enduring cross-sectoral strategies aimed at rejuvenating institutional trust and fortifying democratic resilience.

Under the theme of “Strengthening Democracy and the Economy; and Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth,” the 8th edition of the Concordia Americas Summit will spearhead vital discussions to propel regional prosperity and foster inclusive development.

Previous distinguished speakers at other Concordia Americas Summits included Presidents from North, South, and Central America such as the sitting President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, President of the Republic of Guatemala, His Excellency Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei; His Excellency Iván Duque Márquez, Former President of the Republic of Columbia and Her Excellency Laura Chinchilla, Former President of Costa Rica, and other prestigious business executives.

Accompanying Prime Minister Drew will be Her Excellency Jacinth Henry Martin, Ambassador to the United States of America, and Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.