Prime Minister Drew To Deliver Keynote Address at CXC®’s 3rd Annual Ministerial Summit on Educational Transformation in Barbados

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hon Dr. Terrance Drew has been invited to deliver the keynote address on Friday, 10 November 2023 at the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) Third (3rd) Annual Ministerial Summit on Educational Transformation, which will be held in Barbados.

The theme of this year’s Ministerial Summit “Reimagining Educational Reform – Towards Transformative Agility” is envisioning a new approach to educational reform, emphasizing the need for adaptable and transformative changes.

The Ministerial Summit will commence at 9:00 a.m. at the Accra Beach Hotel and will also be available for live viewing on CXCTV. CXC® is partnering with the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training in Barbados to organize the event.

The 3rd Annual CXC Ministerial Summit will feature keynote addresses and roundtable discussions with education policymakers and other high-level speakers from across the region. The Summit will explore the curriculum policies in various territories, with emphasis on new topical areas for learning, approaches to teaching, and strategies for assessment.

This year’s Ministerial Summit holds a special significance as CXC® marks Fifty (50) years of substantial contributions to regional progress, with a particular emphasis on human capital development.

The Council’s founding agreement was introduced and ratified during the first Council gathering in Barbados in 1973, with the participation of governments from 15 English-speaking Caribbean territories. This led to the establishment of an institution with two Administrative and Operational Centers (AOC) located in Barbados (with its main headquarters at the Garrison Savannah, St. Michael) and Jamaica (at the Caenwood Centre, Kingston).

Prime Minister Drew will be accompanied by Press Secretary Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance.