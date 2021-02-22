BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is applauding the church community in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for the important role it plays in not only educating but assisting parents on how to bring up their children in faith and being well-disciplined in their day-to-day life.

“We have heard the words of encouragement from Pastor Roysdean Richards, who is also a guidance counsellor at one of our high schools, as he recommended young parents on how they should bring up their beautiful daughter, and not to rely on the community to help them raise their child,” said Prime Minister Harris on Sunday February 21 after a dedication service for a baby.

The Honourable Dr. Harris was among family and friends who attended the worship service, held at the Good News Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre. Pastor Roysdean Richards dedicated Baby Amalia Whyte, who was supported by her parents Ms. Patricesia Brown, and Amal Whyte, and godparents.

“As a nation founded under God, we are ceaselessly thankful that the church is playing a crucial role in ensuring that our people recognise that there is place for God in our lives, our children included,” explained Dr. Harris. “This is something that I encourage, and the reason my government affirmed its support for the church by creating the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs when we first came into office in 2015.”

Dr. Harris thanked the young couple for developing the moral compass of putting the interests of their daughter first, and using the church as a platform to give the child a strong foundation that will make her a model citizen. With the country’s young people showing their children godliness, the church and the Sunday school, the country’s future looks great.

“As we come to dedicate, this is like the honeymoon,” said Pastor Richards to the parents and godparents of Baby Amalia. “When it comes to the responsibility of child-raising that is the part where many parents have dropped the ball. It is all good to have the honeymoon and everything is good now because, look at that little bundle of joy, but remember, there is the responsibility of raising that child.”

The parents were advised that God will hold them accountable for raising the child, and they should not depend on the community. He added: “Yes, we are grateful when the community can help, but the responsibility is yours.”

Pastor Richards told the new parents that the training they will give their daughter involves discipline. He implored them not to be afraid to discipline, and not to bother with the neighbours when they tell them anything different.

“It is your child,” said Pastor Richards. “I am not saying abuse, but you are responsible for disciplining that child. The Bible still holds strong and true when it says ‘spare the rod… boy, some of the parents say that they wish that they used the rod… spoil that child’. God is going to hold both of you accountable for raising of this child.”

Baby Amalia was presented with a miniature New Testament by Pastor Richards who told the parents: “It belongs to her, let her keep it by her side. Let her go to sleep with it next to her, and as she gets to the place where she can read it, let her begin to read the word of God. I am telling you, you will have no regrets. It will always lead her in the right path.”

“I wish to give thanks to the Prime Minister Dr. Harris for coming and showing his support, on this our baby’s dedication,” said Amal Whyte after the dedication service. “I will take good care of Amalia, I have been doing that, I will continue with the help of God.”