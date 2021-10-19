BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 18, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — The church plays an important role in the holistic development of the nation and its people and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while advising that it must be treated sacredly with respect, has pledged that he and his administration will ensure that the church gets justice.

“I have gathered recently there were attacks on the church, if you will, but we have sorted it out,” said Prime Minister Harris on Sunday October 17 at the Covenant Outreach Ministries in Phillips’ Estate Yard in his constituency, where he had joined members of Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency Number Seven Group for morning worship.

“From what I would say to you is that the House of God must always be treated sacredly with respect for you must never dare to touch the Lord’s anointed, and we must never dare as a people to put a hindrance to the church fulfilling its work,” stated Dr Harris. He did not elaborate on the nature of the attacks.

Accompanied by Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett and the Peoples Labour Party National Women Representative Mrs Sonia Henry and other members of the Constituency Number Seven Group, Prime Minister Harris was welcomed to the church by Apostle Wrenville Thomas who delivered the sermon, and Prophet Paul Bridgewater.

“I shall ensure, and we shall ensure, that the church gets its justice and our people get their justice,” stated the Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative, and the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP).

Joining the local constituency group were members of the Peoples Labour Party Constituency Number Five Branch, led by Chairman Mr Glenville Mills, Deputy Chairperson Ms Marsha Lewis, and Branch Women Representative Ms Janice Lewis. Also present were members from the PLP Constituency Number One Branch.

The Prime Minister noted that St. Kitts and Nevis needs more churches like the Covenant Outreach Ministries where the constant message of encouragement to people is to live their lives with God. He added: “And so I was happy I was there in the beginning for this church, and this church will continue to enjoy my fullest support.”

In in his address to the congregation he said that the freedom of worship that had been experienced in the church that morning indicated that the Holy Ghost was in the house. He requested them to always give thanks to God for the good things happening in their life, noting that since the country is not overwhelmed by Covid-19 was one reason to give God thanks. The fact that the majority of the people are back out to work, he said, was also enough reason to give God thanks.

He further requested the congregation to have a memory of gratitude for the little things and the big things in their life, and to continue to give God thanks for what He is doing in the country.

“The fact that we are in a position where our government can come to the rescue of thousands of persons, even at this difficult times with a $500 cheque for some, a $1,000 cheque for some over the last three months is an indication of blessings of God,” pointed out Dr Harris.

According to the Prime Minister, some grateful people would have told him that the $500 meant a lot to them and they implored him not to stop the programme. He reminded: “Even in challenging times we must trust God, and in good times we still have to trust God.”