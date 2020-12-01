BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will outline his Team Unity administration’s plans and programmes for the upcoming financial year when he presents the highly anticipated 2021 Budget in the National Assembly on December 15.

The honourable prime minister will present the annual Draft Estimates for 2021 as laid out in The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020.

At his December 1 press conference, Dr. Harris noted that the presentation of the 2021 Budget is a major matter on the Government’s national calendar.

“We are advanced in our finalization of the 2021 Budget. As we have done since 2015, it is our intention to deliver the 2021 Budget way in advance of the statutory deadline which is 60 days,” said Dr. Harris. “After the commencement of the financial year, to which the Budget relates, there should be the laying of the Estimates. I am hopeful that with the grace of God I will be able to deliver the 2021 Budget Address on December 15,”

The Finance Minister indicated that the programmes that will be outlined in the upcoming Budget presentation are all designed to deliver on the brighter and safer future for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In this year’s Budget Address, I will outline programmes to chart the recovery effort made necessary by the impact of COVID-19. COVID-19 is still with us,” said Dr. Harris. “The entire world has been scarred by it. Its impact has been brutal on health systems and people around the World.”

The Draft Estimates allow for the financing of the activities of the State that will bring benefits to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis through the delivery of improved healthcare services, providing quality education, enhancing safety and security, as well as upgrading public infrastructure.