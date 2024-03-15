Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Celebrates Handover of Climate-Smart Home in Conaree

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew attended the official handing over ceremony of the new climate-smart home at Conaree, developed by East Coast Housing Development Limited in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC). The event, attended by dignitaries including Cabinet Ministers, government officials, and family and friends of the new homeowner, marked a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced Ms. Sharamah Huggins as the proud recipient of the new home. “This home would go to a 41-year-old woman from the area who was born right here in Conaree. She has 3 girls that she has raised, aged 21, 18, and 15. She is very deserving of this opportunity that she can call her own home where her family can settle in more comfort and peace”.

Ms. Huggins was presented with the keys to her new home, which included furniture, a refrigerator, a stove, gas, free groceries, and one year of free internet from The Cable.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding access to affordable housing, stating, “Our goal is to make many more people as happy as Shamara and her family are today.” He highlighted the administration’s pledge to build 2400 homes for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, marking the beginning of the fulfillment of that pledge.

“We made a promise to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis that we would build 2400 houses. We said to them that the houses would be stronger. That they will be able to withstand category 5 hurricanes. We said to them that they will come with the opportunity for you to extend upwards,” he added, “We also said that they would come with basic appliances, cupboards, good tiling, and all of the other amenities that would make a home fitting for the good people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. But beyond delivering a house of this type, we also said that the house would be cheaper. So, we are offering more at a lower cost”.

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew presenting at the official handing over ceremony of the new climate-smart home.

Addressing the importance of climate-smart homes in combating the effects of climate change, Prime Minister Drew stated, “Climate change’s impact is not waiting on us. It is happening, and it means, therefore, that those who do not adapt will perish.” He underscored the government’s sustainable island state agenda and expressed gratitude to financial institutions for their support in making the initiative a reality for potential homeowners.

“We are not looking for pity, we are looking for partnerships and solutions to deal with the scourge of climate change,” Prime Minister Drew added. “So, this is part and parcel of building out a sustainable island state.”

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the climate-smart home initiative possible, highlighting the collaborative effort towards building a sustainable future for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We also said that the financial institutions will be more accessible to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to find the necessary funding, and so, I want to thank the financial institutions that have responded to the call to make sure that mortgages are accessible so that they can build their house or buy the house that they would deem fit for them and their families. And so, I say that it involves all of us building from a basic concept, building to that great goal of becoming a sustainable island state”, he further stated.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to promoting sustainable development, providing equitable access to housing, and addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, the government aims to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.