Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Explores Investment Opportunities and Heritage in Riyadh during CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, participated alongside fellow CARICOM leaders in the CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit held in Riyadh on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The summit featured a significant Investment Roundtable, where CARICOM leaders engaged with the Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment, His Excellency Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, and representatives from the private sector. This platform provided a unique opportunity for discussions on potential investment opportunities, with CARICOM leaders interacting directly with various Ministers of the Saudi Arabian Government and prominent business figures.

Following the fruitful forum, the CARICOM leaders were treated to a captivating tour of the historic city of Diriyah, known as the City of Earth, a distinguished UNESCO World Heritage Site. Diriyah boasts a rich history dating back to the 18th century, founded by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, a key historical figure in Saudi Arabia.

Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s leadership transformed Diriyah into a pivotal center for political, cultural, and social life in the region. The resilient spirit, sacrifices, and triumphs of its people are symbolized by the majestic walls that stand as a testament to the city’s significance. Since its establishment in 1727, Diriyah has played a crucial role in shaping Saudi Arabia.

The At-Turaif Historical District within Diriyah was granted World Heritage Site status by UNESCO in 2010, highlighting its historical importance. The district houses various exhibitions and palaces, including the iconic Palace of Salwa, showcasing the prosperity achieved during the First Saudi State. Furthermore, Diriyah has been designated as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030 by ALECSO, reinforcing its status as a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s past, present, and future.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s participation in the summit not only focused on economic collaboration but also provided a unique cultural exploration, strengthening the bonds between CARICOM nations and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.