Prime Minister Hon. Terrance Drew Urges Citizens And Residents To Stay Safe As Hurricane Tammy Approaches

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Considering the imminent danger posed by Hurricane Tammy, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew urged all citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to elevate their disaster preparedness measures and prioritize safety during the impending arrival of the hurricane.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew called upon the nation to seek protection and guidance from Almighty God during these challenging times, expressing hope that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will weather the storm together and emerge stronger.

“May God bless our Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and may He watch over us during these challenging times. Together, we are strong, and together, we will overcome,” he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged citizens and residents to stay informed by closely monitoring Hurricane Tammy’s movement and heeding the latest forecasts from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), and the MET Office.

Dr. Drew expressed his gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley for leading preparedness meetings with key stakeholders while he was attending the recent Canada-CARICOM Summit.

“Your government, together with numerous agencies and organizations, has worked tirelessly to ensure that we are ready to protect the people of our beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are ready!” he exclaimed. “Rest assured that every step has been taken to minimize vulnerabilities and safeguard both lives and property. Our priority is your safety and well-being, and this commitment is unwavering.

As of 11 a.m. this morning, St. Kitts and Nevis Meteorological Services issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire Federation, signaling the impending arrival of Hurricane Tammy. A Hurricane Warning, typically issued 36 hours in advance of storm force conditions, indicates that hurricane conditions are expected within the specified area. Residents are urged to ensure that their hurricane preparedness plans are in place and ready to be activated.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Tammy’s centre was located approximately 335 miles southeast of St. Kitts and Nevis, moving towards the West-Northwest at a speed of 7 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds reaching 75 miles per hour. Based on its current trajectory, the hurricane is projected to pass near or over the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

The Meteorological Office has warned of the likelihood of rainfall totals exceeding 6 inches, which could result in flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground. Mariners have been instructed to remain in port and seek safe anchorage, while sea bathers should avoid beaches due to the anticipated dangerous surfs and rip currents accompanying Hurricane Tammy.

In response to the approaching hurricane, NEMA, in collaboration with the MET Office and NDMD, has activated its comprehensive disaster management (CDM) plan. This coordination also involves the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), ensuring a regional and international response mechanism is ready to provide emergency assistance if needed.

To facilitate the protection of vulnerable citizens and those in need of housing assistance, emergency shelters have been activated across the Federation. Ports of Entry will temporarily close in response to the hurricane, although humanitarian access will be considered on a case-by-case basis to ensure no one is left in dire need.