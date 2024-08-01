Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew Announces 90-Day Campaign On Crime And Violence From A Public Health Perspective

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is pleased to announce that plans are already in the making for the launch of a comprehensive 90-day campaign aimed at addressing crime and violence from a public health perspective.

The first meeting, held today, marked a significant step forward in our collaborative efforts to create a safer and healthier society. In attendance were members of the Nevis Evangelical Association and several members of the planning committee.

The 90-day campaign will include a variety of activities designed to engage and educate the community. Highlights of the campaign will include:

A National Consultation on Citizens Security: Bringing together experts, community leaders, and stakeholders to discuss strategies and best practices for reducing crime and violence.

Community and Family-Oriented Activities: Promoting unity, resilience, and support within neighborhoods and families to strengthen social bonds and foster a culture of peace.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of this campaign, stating, “Crime and violence are not just law enforcement issues; they are public health concerns that affect the well-being of our entire community. By addressing these issues from a holistic perspective, we aim to create lasting positive change.”

Prime Minister Drew invites all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to participate actively in the upcoming activities. “We all have a role to play in making our communities safer. Together, we can create an environment where every individual feels secure and valued.

Further details of the campaign will be announced in the coming weeks. The Prime Minister and the task force committee encourage everyone to stay informed and get involved in this crucial initiative.