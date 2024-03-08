Prime Minister inspires cooperation, diplomacy at eighth CELAC summit

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre delivered a speech at the VIII Summit of Heads of State and Governments of Latin America & the Caribbean (CELAC) on March 1, 2024.

At the summit, he extended warm greetings on behalf of the People and the Government of Saint Lucia. In his address, Prime Minister Pierre expressed gratitude to the Government of Saint Vincent & The Grenadines for its exemplary leadership during its tenure as the Pro Tempore Chair of CELAC over the past 14 months.

Highlighting the significant contributions of Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Prime Minister Pierre emphasized the country’s unwavering dedication to fulfilling the responsibilities of the Pro Tempore Chair. He commended Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonzalves and the experienced team for their efforts in advancing the objectives of CELAC.

Prime Minister Pierre reiterated Saint Lucia’s commitment to a foreign policy grounded in non-interference in the internal affairs of states and respect for territorial sovereignty. He emphasized the importance of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and dignity, particularly with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Pierre expressed Saint Lucia’s anticipation for the implementation of the proposed Kingston Declaration and its participation in programs aimed at benefiting the people of Saint Lucia and the wider CARICOM community.

Prime Minister Pierre reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s dedication to working collaboratively with all countries of goodwill to enhance welfare, security, and human rights. He highlighted Saint Lucia’s alignment with CARICOM initiatives aimed at maintaining peace and economic stability in the region.