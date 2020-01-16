St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, met and held discussions with several high-level officials from the United States Department of Treasury and the U.S. Embassy based in Barbados Monday.

The U.S. delegation was led by Mr. Marshall Billingslea, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing within the U.S. Department of Treasury and Her Excellency Linda S. Taglialatela, Ambassador of the United States of America.

The Federation’s preparations for its 2020 Mutual Financial Evaluation Report, the FinCEN Advisory imposed upon the country in 2014, as well as the developmental challenges faced by small island developing states, were among the matters discussed.

Dr. Harris and the visiting U.S. officials also engaged in talks on possible areas in which the United States government can lend further assistance to small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis to help them move faster along the path of growth and development.

Mr. Billingslea indicated during the discussions his visit to the country was a mark of the high value the United States places on its friendship with St. Kitts and Nevis and demonstrates its willingness to continue to work with the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Harris was supported by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt.