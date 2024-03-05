Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Holds Bilateral Talks with Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the CARICOM Heads Conference

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, engaged in productive bilateral discussions with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Adel Al Jubier, on the sidelines of the Forty-Sixth (46th) Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads Conference in Georgetown, Guyana.

Describing the engagement as “fruitful,” Prime Minister Drew highlighted the significance of the partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the array of opportunities it presents for the Federation.

The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on May 29, 2016, and in October 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis was included in the list of countries eligible for the Electronic Tourism Visa by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A key focal point of the discussions was Saint Kitts and Nevis’ ambition to transform its energy sector towards greater climate resilience, sustainability, and economic transformation.

Minister Jubier revealed Saudi Arabia’s plans to inject new funding and launch initiatives aimed at fostering people-to-people exchanges, including offering scholarships to CARICOM countries.

The Saudi Development Fund is currently evaluating assistance amounting to $20 million for Saint Kitts and Nevis’ geothermal project, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainable investments, both domestically and internationally.

During the discussion Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of deepening diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, proposing the establishment of a diplomatic presence for Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Kingdom, in conjunction with other CARICOM Member States, aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties and providing assistance to citizens residing in or near Saudi Arabia.

The dialogue marks a significant step towards strengthening the enduring partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, heralding a new era of collaboration and mutual prosperity.