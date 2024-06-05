Prime Minister Of St. Kitts And Nevis Clarifies Misleading Claims: No Involvement In US RICO Lawsuit, Focuses On Furthering Good Governance Agenda

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has addressed recent misleading claims suggesting his involvement in a RICO lawsuit filed in the US Federal Court related to Citizenship by Investment (CBI) underselling. Dr. Drew has unequivocally stated that he is not a party to any such lawsuit in his personal or professional capacity.

“It has been brought to my attention that the public is being misled and given the impression that I am a party to the RICO lawsuit filed in the US Federal Court related to CBI underselling,” said Dr. Drew. “Let me make it abundantly clear that no such lawsuit has been filed against me in my personal or professional capacity, nor have I been named in any such lawsuit in the US.”

Under Dr. Drew’s leadership, underselling of the CBI program was outlawed in St. Kitts and Nevis, demonstrating his commitment to good governance and transparency. Dr. Drew further clarified the existence of a separate claim for judicial review in St. Kitts, which seeks an order for the Minister of National Security in which capacity he currently serves.

“This judicial review matter is an entirely separate legal proceeding from the RICO lawsuit in the US Federal Court, and it does not allege any impropriety, misconduct, or corruption on my part,” Dr. Drew explained. “A claim for judicial review is a legal proceeding where the court can review a government’s administrative actions. It is therefore my legal responsibility as the Minister of National Security to address the local judicial review claim.”

As Prime Minister, Dr. Drew reiterated his dedication to leading with integrity and upholding the good governance agenda of his administration. He emphasised the importance of all government officials and civil servants performing their duties with the highest level of integrity.

“I will continue to lead with integrity and dignity, and in keeping with the good governance agenda of this Labour Administration,” Dr. Drew stated. “I have therefore, by words and example, strongly urged all ministers serving in my administration, and indeed all government officials and civil servants, to discharge the duties entrusted to them with integrity in keeping with the good governance agenda of this administration.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew remains focused on his responsibilities and the continued development of St. Kitts and Nevis, ensuring transparency and ethical governance at every level.