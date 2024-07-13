Prime Minister Pierre Assures Grenada Of Saint Lucia’s Support During Post-Hurricane Recovery Effort

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– On July 10, 2024, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre joined Grenada Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell and other regional Heads of Government for a tour of Carriacou to gain first-hand insight into the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024. Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a dangerous and deadly category-4 hurricane. It was the strongest recorded hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean since 2005.

Lives were lost, and livelihoods upended during the passage of the storm. Although the financial cost of rebuilding the areas battered by Hurricane Beryl is astronomical, the resolve of the Grenadian people, particularly those who bore the brunt of the hurricane’s powerful strength that fateful night – is unwavering.

At least 90% of the physical infrastructure, including homes and businesses in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, were destroyed. Grenadian authorities have declared St. Patrick, Carriacou and Petite Martinique Grenada disaster zones.

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the Prime Minister, on July 4, reiterated his appeal to the world’s biggest carbon emitters to meet their obligations to give vulnerable Small Island Developing States (SIDS) a fighting chance to adapt and defend against intensifying climate hazards.

The Prime Minister maintains SIDS, like Saint Lucia and Grenada, should not be subjected to excessive layers of bureaucracy to access Loss and Damage funding facilities. Furthermore, multinational lending agencies and international financial institutions should include special disaster clauses in loan agreements with SIDS to trigger pauses in loan payments in the event of a deadly climate hazard like Hurricane Beryl.

The unprecedented and catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder to all Saint Lucians of the looming threat we face year after year during the Atlantic Hurricane season. The Prime Minister implores every citizen and inhabitant of our island to take every precaution and heed every warning to stay safe and protect your properties during this perennially perilous time.

Prime Minister Pierre has assured Prime Minister Mitchell of Saint Lucia’s support during Grenada’s ongoing recovery efforts. He encourages Saint Lucians to support the people and government of Grenada by donating to the Natural Disaster Relief Fund and providing essential supplies to families and communities in need.