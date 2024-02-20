Prime Minister Pierre Receives Encouraging Economic Developments at 107th Meeting of The ECCB Monetary Council

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre led a Saint Lucia delegation to the 107th Meeting of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council on February 16, 2024. The Meeting took place at the ECCB Campus in St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis under the Chairmanship of Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Min. of Finance of St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

At the Meeting, Prime Minister Pierre and other ECCB Council Members received the Governor’s Report on the monetary, credit and financial conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) from ECCB Governor, Timothy N. J. Antoine. The Governor’s Report entitled, The Big Push: Implementation for Impact in an Era of Elevated Uncertainty, included an analysis of the monetary conditions, financial stability and macroeconomic developments in the ECCU.