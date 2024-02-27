Prime Minister Pierre’s Independence Message Inspires Unity

- Advertisement -

On February 22, 2024, Saint Lucians at home and in the diaspora received Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s address to the nation during the official Independence Rally celebrations to mark our country’s 45th Independence anniversary.

His address was imbued with notable post-independence achievements and a declaration of the government’s intention to ambitiously pursue the development of a new Constitution that is indigenous to our people, responsive to our way of life and totally divested of the remnants of colonial rule. Said Prime Minister Pierre;

“Although we attained Independence 45 years ago, we are still encumbered by some aspects of colonial rule. It was only last year our country acceded to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), as our final Appellate Court to replace the United Kingdom based Privy Council. But this is not the end; we have to acknowledge, that at this juncture in nation building, there is still work to be done to finally proclaim our true liberation from colonial rule.

Government has revived the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Reform with the mandate of examining the work of the Constitutional Reform body and make recommendations for a new constitution and status for Saint Lucia.”

Under the theme “Douvan Ansanm: Building a Nation Through Unity, Resilience and Creativity”, activities for Independence 45 continued to cultivate a collective action among our people to embrace the ideals of national unity to build a more equitable, inclusive and just country.

“We accept that we will have those differences; but we have also long recognized and we will continue to promote the ethos, that working together as a nation, as one people, with one common purpose, is the only viable approach for our country to achieve inclusive, meaningful and sustainable development.

We must consciously resist the destructive forces of division, crime and selfishness, envy and embrace the progressive spirit of unity, and love as we build a more equitable, inclusive and just country.

As a country, it will serve us well to adopt a unified vision for the future.” Prime Minister Pierre said.

The 45th anniversary of Independence heralds Saint Lucia’s renewed commitment to preserving our cultural heritage, embracing innovative ways to build global citizens and implementing a progressive mix of greener, climate-resilient solutions that support our economy and meet the social and infrastructural needs of our people.

The Prime Minister believes it requires a brave and broad society-based effort to build a stronger, equitable and more inclusive nation that can be an example to the world.

“As a country, it will serve us well to adopt a unified vision for the future. This vision must be fashioned through continuous civil dialogue and consolidated through inclusiveness in our social and political relations, in fairness, in resource allocation, and unrelenting desire to improve the wellbeing of the less fortunate.

And so, on this 45th Independence Anniversary, I renew my call to civil society, political parties, non-governmental organizations, trade unions, business associations, national religious denominations, national and community groups, and other institutions to come forward to play your part in nation building without fear or favor. Our unity is our strength. As a people, we have more in common to unite then divide.”