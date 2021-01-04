

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris says he continues to be amazed by the growth of the Explorers Youth Clubs programme and the kind of positive impact it is having on hundreds of young persons who are now active members of the youth group.



In his address at the opening ceremony of the $2.47 million Explorers Youth Clubs Headquarters at Phillip’s Village on December 31, Prime Minister Harris said it is an amazing feat when more than 1,200 young people are being exposed to structured programmes that are rendered as part of the Explorers programme.

“The Explorers initiative came on board as part of an added value that we could bring to the fight to contain crime in our country and to stymie or eradicate the involvement of juveniles in criminal activities through constructive afterschool engagements, mentorship and outreach,” said Prime Minister Harris.

“The outreach is not just with the students,” he said. “The outreach, importantly, is also with their families, with the mother and father. It is saying to them that we are willing to try but we need you to partner with us to give your child a stronger, safer, and better future.”

With its growing interest and membership across St. Kitts, Dr. Harris described the Explorers Youth Club initiative as a legacy development in the context of law and order.

“This is a legacy initiative that generations after us will speak to as being an important stabilizer of our society and contributing to the advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Harris, who is also the Minister of National Security.

He acknowledged the officers who are part of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s community policing team for their yeoman service to the young people of the Federation.

He extended words of appreciation to several business community members for their continued support of the Explorers Youth Club programme. Among those recognized were Sun Islands Clothes Ltd., Karron’s Fabrics, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.