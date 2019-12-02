Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, thanked his constituents who first elected him to parliament on Nov. 29, 1993, and re-elected him in five subsequent elections as celebrations culminated with a worship service at his hometown church Sunday.

“Twenty six years ago, in 1993, I returned from Canada and offered myself to the people of Constituency Number Seven,” said Prime Minister Harris during the worship service held at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God, Main Street, in Tabernacle.“The people of Constituency Seven gave me overwhelming support on the 29th of November 1993. Every election that I have contested since 1993, you have treated me better than I deserve and so I am very much delighted that so many of you have come out today to show solidarity and support.”

The message delivered by Senior Pastor Mrs Octavia Charles-Warner was based on the book of Numbers 13:30 and was captioned: “Giants are in the land but with the help of the Lord we are well able to overcome.”

“I want to say thanks to this church; thanks for the support; thanks to all of you who have journeyed far and near — Sandy Point, Basseterre — and a special thank you to my constituents who have been with me for so long,” said the Prime Minister. “I owe a debt of gratitude which I shall never be able to pay, except to keep in my heart that love for you, for your family, for your friends and to promise, while serving, I shall certainly give the best possible service I can for my constituents whom I love so very much, and to the country as a whole.”

Prime Minister Harris also paid special tribute to his political colleagues in the tripartite grouping, the Team Unity Family. The Team Unity of three political parties, which forms the Federal Government, is made up of his Peoples Labour Party (PLP), People’s Action Movement (PAM), and the Nevis-based Concern Citizens Movement (CCM).

Mr. Hester Rawlins, a brother of the Prime Minister, told the congregation as he paid tribute to their father and his brother Dec. 1 is a special day for the extended family, as their father, Mr Godfrey Nisbett would have been 102 years old, while their sister, Ms Velma Nisbett, would have celebrated her 68th birthday.

“I wish to welcome all those who are here today, celebrating not only with Timothy but for me especially, to my father who was very special to me,” he said. “Those persons who are from the community of Tabernacle and everybody in Tabernacle know who my father was. He placed a very high value and discipline and dedication, thus there is no surprise in our teenage years four of the sons became police officers. It is because of the discipline that we had in our house.”

“My father was a God-fearing person, so I am not surprised that Timothy behaves in that kind of way (attending church services). As a matter of fact he (the father) told me he used to worship at this very church,” he added.

Attending the worship service included Senior Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs the Hon. Vance Amory and Mrs. Vernie Amory; Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd; Attorney General the Hon. Vincent Byron; Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy; and Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibilities for Operations Mr. Adolph Adams.

Also present at the service were Ambassador His Excellency Michael Powell; Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Abelardo Fabio Hernandez Ferrer; and Chargé D’affaires of the Republic of Venezuela, Mr. Marco Guzman.

Others included returning national and former judge of the OECS, Mr. Tony Ross QC; Director of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Mr. Antonio Maynard; and membership of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), led by its National Chairman Mr. Warren Thompson.

Activities held to mark the 26th anniversary of Dr Harris’ service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis as a parliamentarian started with a church service on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Molineux.

Parliamentarians Honour Dr. Harris

Words of congratulations came in for the prime minister throughout the week and continued during the recent sitting of the National Assembly, when during its adjournment on Friday several Members of Parliament paid tribute to Prime Minister Harris and to commend him on his 26 years of service.

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, the leader of government business, commended Prime Minister Harris’ “sterling leadership as leader of Team Unity and this administration is unmatched by any other administration before our time and I take the opportunity to really commend him on his 26thanniversary.”

“The Help-a-Child programme has been helping so many students. It is about 700 students who have now been helped in that constituency, receiving a record of $140,000 in grants so far. Of course, we know that he has done a lot of work in Tabernacle and in Molineux where he has refurbished the Mary Charles Hospital, and this goes without saying, he has improved the housing [situation] in Belle Vue and Phillip’s village,”he added.

Member for Constituency One, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, also offered words of congratulations to the prime minister, noting that Dr. Harris is “an exemplary politician [with whom] you can’t go wrong if you follow him.”

Premier of Nevis and Member for Nevis 9, the Honourable Mark Brantley, highlighted Dr. Harris is also the longest serving minister in Federal Government in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis at 22 years and counting.

“I think that that is a miraculous feat,” the premier remarked. “We recognize that longevity is not something that most of us get in a life in politics and so to have done 26 years I think is something that ought to be celebrated and I certainly join in extending my congratulations to the Honourable Member from #7 and to wish him continued good health and continued success.”

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris served as a Minister of Government under the former administration for 18 years, and then with the governing Team Unity administration for four years — 2015 to present.